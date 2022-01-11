3 best Free Fire character combinations without Chrono or DJ Alok in 2022

Character combinations are an integral part of the gameplay in Free Fire. Users can combine the skills of the most effective ones to gain an advantage on the battlefield. Each combination can include one active and three passive skills at a time.

Chrono and DJ Alok are among the top characters that players often use as a base for the combinations. However, some users aim to create combinations that exclude those two characters.

Ideal character combinations without Alok and Chrono in Free Fire

3) Wukong + Moco + Antonio + Kla

Here is a potent combination for Clash Squad (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong: Camouflage

After using Camouflage, gamers turn into a bush for 10 seconds, with a 20% reduction in their movement speed. There’s a massive 300-second cooldown, and the specific transformation ends when players attack a foe. However, the cooldown will reset if they manage to take down an adversary.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Moco tags enemies for two seconds after the player hits them. The information about their whereabouts will also be shared with teammates.

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

In Free Fire, Antonio has the Gangster’s Spirit ability, which gives ten extra HP when the round begins.

Kla: Muay Thai

The fist damage is increased by 100% when players are equipped with Kla’s Muay Thai ability, making them better in close-range encounters while using the fists.

2) Dimitri + Jai + D-bee + Otho

Users can use this for aggressive gameplay (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

When activated, Dimitri’s ability generates a 3.5m wide healing zone. Inside this zone, the player and allies heal 3 HP/s and can self-recover if they are knocked down.

Jai: Raging Reload

Raging Reload reloads the gun’s magazine to 30% of its capacity when users get a kill. This is limited to AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG.

D-bee: Bullet Beats

When using D-bee’s ability, the movement speed increases by 5% while accuracy increases by 20%, but this only works if users move when firing.

Otho: Memory Mist

Upon eliminating an opponent, the locations of other foes within a 25-meter radius are revealed. The information regarding their positions gets shared with the users’ teammates as well.

1) K + Luqueta + Jota + Miguel

K is probably the best character (Image via Free Fire)

K: Master of All

With Master of All, the maximum EP of players increases by 50. Also, there are two different modes: Jiu-Jitsu and Psychology. The former increases the rate of EP conversion by 500%, whereas the latter recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds up to 150 EP. For the mode switch, there’s a three-second cooldown period.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta’s ability increases the max HP of players by 10 with every kill and up to 50 health.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota’s skill recovers some health for users when they hit an enemy while using guns. Additionally, knocking down an enemy recovers 10% HP.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

With Miguel’s Crazy Slayer, players will gain 30 EP for each frag during a match.

Note: Choice of combinations is subjective, and the abilities stated above are at the base level of each character.

Edited by Shaheen Banu