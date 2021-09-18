3 reasons why more players should start using Moco in Free Fire

Moco is one of the least popular Free Fire characters and is not often used by players. Her awakened version is expected to be rolled out today, September 18, 2021. Players can log in to the game and acquire the character.

To unlock the Elite version of Moco, players will need to collect the "Moco Awakening Emblems." To do so, Free Fire gamers can complete in-game missions.

Dear survivors, Moco here and I will be taking over the Free Fire system today. 💻I have plenty of rewards to offer but to get them, you must complete all the tasks I have configured for the rest of the day. Begin your journey now! 🎮



She is now the highlight of the battle royale game due to the Moco: Rebirth event. The event started on September 6, 2021, and will conclude on September 26, 2021.

What makes Moco a worthwhile character in Free Fire matches?

Players should choose Moco as their character in Free Fire matches because of the following reasons:

1) Her ability

Moco and her Hacker's Eye ability (Image via Free Fire)

Moco is one of the many Free Fire characters who possess a passive ability. Her ability, Hacker’s Eye, allows players to tag the enemies they have shot. At the first level, players can tag their enemy for only two seconds, and at the final level, the period is boosted to five seconds.

2) Awakened form

You can also join the battle with her favourite gun skin! 🔫



Her programming and hacking skills are not enough for Moco to survive in the battle alone - that's why she always keeps her trusty SPAS12 Cosmic Teleportia at the ready. 💻You can also join the battle with her favourite gun skin! 🔫



Her awakened ability is expected to be called Enigma’s Eye. The marking time on the enemies increases when they move. At the default level, the time is increased by two seconds, and at the final level, the hit lasts longer for up to 6.5 seconds.

Players can get the following via the Moco: Rebirth event in Free Fire:

Moco SPAS12

Moco AUG

Moco Scythe

Moco Gloowall

3) Price of the character

The price of Moco is only 8,000 gold coins (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire gamers are well aware that characters have to be purchased using diamonds or gold coins (in-game money). Moco is one of the very few Free Fire characters who can be bought with gold coins.

Gold coins can be acquired by completing in-game events and missions, unlike diamonds. To gain diamonds, players have to top-up their collection using real money.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s play style.

