List of all Free Fire characters with awakened abilities as of September 2021

Moco is the latest Free Fire character who will be receiving her awakened version in a short while. The awakened version is expected to be released on 18 September 2021.

Awakened characters can be unlocked once players acquire the normal character and complete the awakening missions. There are a total of four characters, including Moco, who have their own awakened version in Free Fire.

Free Fire characters with awakened abilities

The following Free Fire characters have their own Elite versions:

1) Kelly “The Swift”

Kelly "The Swift" (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly was the first Free Fire character to get her very own awakened version. Her awakened power, Deadly Velocity, unlocks after four seconds of sprinting.

Kelly's normal power, Dash, increases the sprinting speed of players. The new power helps in inflicting 101% damage on the enemy at the initial level. At the final level, the percentage is boosted to 106.

2) Hayato “Firebrand”

Hayato "Firebrand" (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato’s normal power is called Bushido, which increases armor penetration with a decrease in HP. His awakened power is termed the Art of Blades.

The awakened ability allows players to reduce their frontal damage by 1% with a 10% reduction in HP at the initial level. At the maximum level, frontal damage is reduced by 3.5% with every 10% decrease in HP.

3) Andrew “The Fierce”

Andrew's normal passive ability is called Armor Specialist, which helps in reducing the loss of vest durability. His awakened ability is called Wolf Pack.

The armor damage reduction is boosted by 8% at the initial level and 14% at the final level using the awakened ability. An additional 0.15 damage reduction can be derived from every teammate who possesses that ability.

4) Moco (coming soon)

Survivors! Moco has brought along a new set of amazing rewards for you, but she needs your help in hacking her way through the store! 👾 Help Moco secure all the items that you want and head out before getting caught.⚠️#FreeFire #FreeFireIndia #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #booyah pic.twitter.com/3g2Amr3fyx — Garena Freefire Indian Official 🇮🇳 (@GarenaIndia_) September 7, 2021

The awakened ability of Moco is expected to be called Enigma’s Eye. Her normal ability, Hacker’s Eye, helps in tagging enemies who've been shot by the character.

The awakened ability will allow players to track their enemies for an extended period of time if they move. At the initial level, the time is boosted up to two seconds, and at the maximum level, it becomes 6.5 seconds.

