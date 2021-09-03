3 most underrated character abilities in Free Fire in September 2021

There are multiple Free Fire characters with unique abilities. These special abilities are categorized into two types – active and passive.

While some Free Fire characters are often chosen by players, others are left unused despite their powerful nature. Here are a few underrated character abilities that Free Fire gamers can try out.

Underrated Free Fire character abilities

The following abilities in Free Fire are not often chosen by players:

1) Painted Refuge

Steffie's Painted Refuge ability (Image via Free Fire)

This is an active ability, possessed by Steffie. She creates graffiti that helps in reducing explosive damage and bullet damage for 5 seconds. The time period can rise up to 10 seconds and has a cooldown period of 45 seconds.

At the initial level, the rate of explosive damage is reduced by 15 percent while the maximum level checks out at 25 percent. Apart from that, the bullet damage is reduced by 5 percent at all levels.

2) Limelight

Wolfrahh's Limelight ability (Image via Free Fire)

Limelight is a passive ability that can be used by Wolfrahh. With every additional viewer, headshot damage to players is reduced by 3 percent (maximum level – 5 percent) up to 25 percent.

This ability not only decreases damage caused by headshots, but also increases damage inflicted to the enemies’ limbs. The limb damage increases by 3 to 15 percent at the first level and 5 to 20 percent at the sixth level.

3) Partying On

Dasha's Partying On ability (Image via Garena)

Partying On is Dasha’s passive ability which also possesses many powers. This ability helps in reducing damage after taking falls, reducing recovery time, and decreasing the rate of recoil build-up and maximum recoil.

At the initial level, a reduction of:

Damage taken by falls – 30 percent

Recovery time from falls – 60 percent

Rates of recoil and maximum recoil – 6 percent

At the final level, a reduction of:

Damage taken by falls – 50 percent

Recovery time from falls – 80 percent

Rates of recoil and maximum recoil – 10 percent

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

