Active and Passive abilities in Free Fire: Difference and advantages explained

Battle Royale mobile gamers are gaining popularity with every passing day, and Free Fire is one of the most famous mobile games available on Android and iOS devices. What sets Free Fire apart from other Battle Royale games is the wide variety of characters.

Aside from the default characters, Primis and Nulla, all other Free Fire characters have unique abilities that can be used in the gameplay. Abilities possessed by characters are of two types, active and passive. This article compares the two abilities to state the advantages of both.

Active and passive abilities in Free Fire

Active ability is the ability that has to be activated as and when players require it. This ability has a cooldown period to ensure that Free Fire gamers do not use it very often.

Passive ability gets activated automatically, depending on the situations players are faced with. This type of ability does not have cooldown time and can be used when the situation arises.

Active abilities are arguably more powerful than passive abilities. However, the absence of cooldown time makes passive abilities more desirable than active ones.

Players can upgrade their Free Fire characters regardless of whether they have active or passive abilities. The sixth level is the highest level to which a Free Fire character can be upgraded.

There are three skill slots available for every Free Fire character, and players can unlock these slots using gold coins or diamonds (in-game currencies). Once these slots are free, players can equip the slots with three other characters’ abilities.

Note: Free Fire gamers must have the preferred characters in their possession to use their ability in a specific character.

Popular Free Fire characters with active abilities

DJ Alok

Dimitri

Chrono

Skyler

K

Popular Free Fire characters with passive abilities

Thiva

Jai

Andrew

D-bee

Kelly

