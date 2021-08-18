5 most underrated passive abilities in Free Fire that are actually useful

The list of characters in Free Fire keeps on increasing with each update almost. Each character has a unique ability, which is further divided into active and passive.

Many underrated characters in Free Fire possess passive abilities that are very useful. Here are five of those skills that deserve more attention.

Underrated passive abilities in Free Fire

1) Deadly Velocity

Kelly’s Dash and Deadly Velocity (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly’s normal passive ability, Dash, is not very useful in Free Fire as it increases the sprinting speed by a meager 1% up to a maximum of 6%.

However, her awakened form is potent and gives players the ability to inflict 110% damage. To activate Deadly Velocity, players have to sprint for 4 seconds before shooting.

2) Partying On

Dasha’s Partying On (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha has a long list of passive abilities that players can utilize. She is a great character who they can use in both aggressive and strategic matches.

At level 1, her skill gives gamers the power to reduce damage and recovery by falls by 30% and 60%, respectively, and reduce the rate of recoil build-up and maximum recoil by 6%.

3) Raging Reload

Jai’s Raging Reload (Image via Free Fire)

Jai helps quickly reload guns, which is a significant plus-point in intense Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Raging Reload allows players to reload a gun’s magazine by 30% up to 45% after knocking down an enemy. This ability works for assault rifles, shotguns, pistols, and sub-machine guns.

4) Bushido

Hayato’s Bushido (Image via Free Fire)

The legendary Samurai character of Free Fire has this passive ability. Killing enemies efficiently is what matters in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches, and Hayato helps players achieve that.

His skill increases armor penetration by 7.5% up to 10% when the HP of the character is reduced by 10%.

5) Art of Demolition

Alvaro’s Art of Demolition (Image via Free Fire)

Alvaro is one of the most underrated characters in Free Fire. Art of Demolition helps users increase not only explosive weapon damage but also the range of the damage.

Explosive weapon damage is boosted by 10% up to 20%, and the range of the damage increases by 7% up to 10%.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

