5 reasons why Dimitri is one of the best characters in Free Fire

Ever since Dimitri’s release in Free Fire, he has become one of the most popular characters in the battle royale title. Dimitri possesses an active ability that helps with healing and has been compared with many of the most potent Free Fire characters.

[4th Anniversary 🎆] Dimitri and Thiva Party is coming to spawn island~

Are you ready to claim the 4nniversary rewards❓



Get ready to join the party soon... 🔥

Limited Edition Backpack & Characters are waiting for you!#FreeFire #FreeFire4thAnniversary#4nniversary #FreeFireEU pic.twitter.com/SQWIANBjPG — Garena Free Fire EU (@freefireeu) August 11, 2021

Dimitri can be acquired for free via a top up event unveiled in Free Fire on 12 August. Players must head to the game to claim this character before the event closes on 18 August.

Why is Dimitri one of the best Free Fire characters?

1) HP recovery

Dimitri and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri’s active ability, Healing Heartbeat, is a significant source of HP for players engaged in aggressive matches. The 3.5-meter healing zone allows them to recover 3 HP per second over 10s at the first level and 15s at the final one.

2) Self-healing

Many characters allow gamers to recover HP, but Free Fire has no options to help self-heal like Dimitri. He enables them to revive themselves after getting knocked down if they are within the healing zone.

3) Back-up for allies

This time, two new characters will be joining the other Free Fire characters in game! 💥



Their arrival will bring something something special to Bermuda, a big party! 🎶 Can you guess which duo this is?#FreeFire #FreeFireIndia #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/X9isUSFrXm — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) August 3, 2021

There are very few Free Fire characters who benefit users and allies, and Dimitri is one of them. The healing zone for HP recovery and self-healing works for both and is very useful when it comes to Clash Squad matches.

4) Suitable for aggressive gameplay

Since Dimitri backs up allies as well as users, players can engage in intense Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. Recovering health in critical conditions plays a crucial role in ensuring survival for Free Fire gamers who are into aggressive gameplay.

5) Less cooldown time

The cooldown time of a character with an active ability plays a vital role in determining how often users can use them. The cooldown time for Healing Heartbeat gradually reduces from 85 seconds to 60 seconds, meaning he can be used often enough during matches.

Edited by Ravi Iyer