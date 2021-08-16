Dimitri vs Kelly: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Dimitri is the newest addition to the wide range of Free Fire characters with unique abilities. Players should hurry and get this new character for free via a top-up event that will conclude on 18 August 2021.

Kelly is a popular choice in Free Fire, and her awakened version is powerful in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. This article compares the basic abilities of these two Kelly to find out who is more suitable for Clash Squad matches.

Dimitri

Dimitri and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Healing Heartbeat is Dimitri’s ability. It allows users to create a healing zone of 3.5 meters that can boost 3 HP per second for up to 10 seconds at the first level and 15 seconds at the final level.

Those who get knocked down can self-recover within the zone.

Kelly

Kelly and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly increases the sprinting speed of players. Her ability, Dash, allows them to raise their sprinting rate by 1% at the initial level and 6% at the maximum level.

There are two character sets available for Kelly, which are Training Set and Race Set.

Dimitri vs Kelly: Which Free Fire character better suits the CS mode?

Dimitri is the better choice compared to Kelly

When the abilities of Dimitri and Kelly are compared, fans can observe that the latter’s skill falls short when compared to Healing Heartbeat. Players can not only recover HP but also self-heal after getting knocked down when using Dimitri.

Kelly’s awakened version is much more potent than Dimitri, but the increase in sprinting speed, that too by such a marginal amount, falls short when it comes to HP recovery. Moreover, Dimitri aids users and their allies, which is very useful in Clash Squad matches.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Skyler vs Dimitri - Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Edited by Ravi Iyer