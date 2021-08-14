Top 5 Free Fire characters to avoid in ranked mode after OB29 update

As per their preference and gaming style, Battle Royale enthusiasts get to choose Free Fire characters. With the addition of Dimitri and Thiva after the OB29 update, the game will have 42 characters.

While there are many Free Fire characters that players often choose, there are a few that they do not desire.

Free Fire characters to keep away from in ranked matches

1) Shirou

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou’s ability is called Damage Delivered. Players have the power to mark their enemies for 6 seconds if they are within 80 meters. The first shot fired by the user will have 50% to 100% armor penetration.

This ability is not very useful in ranked matches as the marking lasts for only 6 seconds. Moreover, gamers have to have great aim to ensure the best damage is inflicted by the first shot.

2) Misha

Misha (Image via Free Fire)

Misha’s ability revolves around driving. Afterburner increases driving speed and reduces damage while inside a vehicle.

Vehicles are pretty tricky to find in Battle Royale matches, and players might not choose to commute via one in the first place. The chances of getting attacked while inside a vehicle are also low.

3) Caroline

Caroline (Image via Free Fire)

This Free Fire character’s ability is called Agility. While using a shotgun, a player’s movement speed increases by 3% up to 8%.

Due to the intense competition in ranked matches, users rarely use shotguns to shoot enemies. Caroline’s ability to use one becomes completely useless when gamers are not using this weapon class.

4) Kla

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Muay Thai is Kla's ability, and it increases fist damage by 100% in the first level and 400% in the final level.

This is perhaps the most useless Free Fire character for ranked matches as players do not use their fists to kill enemies. Firepower is much more effective when it comes to defeating foes.

5) Ford

Ford (Image via Free Fire)

Ford reduces damage when the user is outside the safe zone. His ability, Iron Will, reduces the damage by 4% at the base level and 24% at the maximum level.

BR gamers are always encouraged to stay inside the safe zone at all times. This Free Fire character is of no use if players are wary of the safe zone’s position.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

