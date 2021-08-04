Free Fire 4th Anniversary update for Android and iOS: How to download, file size, maintenance end time and more

The 4th Anniversary update of Free Fire introduced quite a few cool features that players can enjoy. From new characters to existing character balancing, players cannot wait to try out the features brought in by the OB29 update.

The Free Fire update was released at 10.30 am IST (GMT +5:30) today, 4 August 2021. Players can head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to update the game.

Free Fire 4th Anniversary update: What Android and iOS users should know

Maintenance end time

Before the launch of every major update, Free Fire took down its server for maintenance. The server was taken down today at 9.30 am IST (GMT +5:30). The maintenance has already come to an end at 5.45 pm IST (GMT +5:30). Players can download the 4th Anniversary update and enjoy the game!

File size

The file size of the game is 453 MB if it is downloaded via Google Play Store. If the 4th Anniversary update is downloaded using APK and OBB files, the download size is 670 MB + 50 MB.

Download guide

Players can follow the steps given below to download the 4th Anniversary update successfully:

Android

Players need to go to Google Play Store and search for Free Fire.

Mobile gamers can then click the Update button.

iOS

Mobile gamers have to go to the Apple App Store.

Users will then have to tap on the Profile icon.

Once the list of apps appears, they can then click the Update button next to Free Fire.

Cool features

Survivors,



We cannot contain our excitement any longer! 🙌 Welcome Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike who will be joining us in the game as our next global celebrity characters! 🙌#FreeFire #FreeFireIndia #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah #OB29 pic.twitter.com/gQCon4snil — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) August 4, 2021

Here are a few of the cool features introduced by the latest Free Fire update:

New characters – Dimitri and Thiva

Character nerfs/buffs – Jota, Shani, Luqueta and Alvaro

New pet – Sensei Tig

New weapon – AC80

Weapon adjustments – M1887, XM8 and UZI

1 vs 1 Game Mode (New map – Iron Cage)

Clash Squad improvements

