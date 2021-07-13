Garena Free Fire 4th anniversary date and expected upcoming events explained

Free Fire fans have ardently waited for Garena to reveal the upcoming celebration of the battle royale game’s fourth anniversary. The alpha testing for the game started way back in August 2017, and the global version was released in November 2017.

Since 2017, Free Fire has established itself as one of the most famous titles in the world of BR mobile gaming. In this time, the game has conducted various esports tournaments worldwide and given rise to streamers whose livelihood depends on this offering.

Expected date of Free Fire’s 4th anniversary

The previous three anniversaries of Free Fire were celebrated in Auguston these dates:

August 11th, 2018 – First anniversary

August 25th, 2019 – Second anniversary

August 23rd, 2020 – Third anniversary

So players can expect the fourth anniversary of the battle royale shooter to be held in the second or third week of August, from August 11th to August 25th.

Expected upcoming events

Free Fire’s anniversary celebration is always good news for gamers as they can acquire many in-game accessories for free. The battle royale title comes up with in-game events from time to time, but the free rewards offered during its anniversary are a class apart.

In 2020, Free Fire allowed its players to choose one character from over 25 options for free. The best aspect was that the character that players acquired was a permanent gift. Mobile gamers can expect something similar for the fourth anniversary as well.

Several leaks about the upcoming events are circulating on the internet, and fans can refer to the many YouTube videos to get a better idea. However, they must remember that Garena has released nothing official, and it is likely that these leaks are merely speculations.

