5 best pets to pair with Skyler in July 2021

Skyler is one of the best newly introduced characters in Free Fire. This character, possessing the ability to destroy gloo walls and recover HPs, is best suited for aggressive gameplay.

There are numerous pets that Free Fire offers and this article takes a look at the best ones that can be paired with Skyler.

Best pets to pair with Skyler

Players can pick from any of the pets given below:

1. Mr. Waggor

Both Skyler and Mr Waggor’s abilities revolve around gloo walls. While Skyler’s ability helps in HP recovery with every gloo wall deployed, Mr Waggor helps players have ample supply of gloo walls.

At the base level, Waggor can produce one gloo wall grenade every two minutes and at maximum level, the pet can supply one grenade every 100 seconds, if players have less than two in their stock.

2. Robo

Robo’s skill, Wall Enforcement, helps in adding a shield to a gloo wall that provides an additional 60 HPs. At the maximum level the HP amount is increased to 100.

This will be a major boost as Skyler is already helping players with HP recovery.

3. Beaston

The ability of Beaston is called Helping Hand and it increases the throwing distance of gloo wall grenades, normal grenades, smoke grenades, and flashbangs by 10%.

The ability is enhanced at the top level and players can throw it 30% farther. This ability comes into play when Skyler is engaged in aggressive matches.

4. Detective Panda

This is another pet that will add to the HP recovery aspect of Skyler’s ability. This pet's skill is termed as Panda’s Blessings and it provides players with 4 HPs per kill.

At the maximum level, the number of HP recovered is increased to 10 per kill.

5. Poring

Since Skyler is for players who are into aggressive gameplay, it is important for them to defeat their enemies successfully and protect themselves as much as possible.

Poring’s ability, Stitch and Patch, protects helmets from getting damaged, and enhances the longevity of the armor. The ability becomes better with the levels.

Disclaimer: The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul