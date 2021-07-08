3 reasons why Free Fire players should pick Skyler character for ranked matches

Free Fire has a collection of unique characters that mobile gamers can acquire. Each of these characters, except for Primis and Nulla (default characters), have special abilities that players can use to their advantage.

There are a total of 40 characters in the game, with the latest addition being D-Bee. Out of all the characters, Skyler is often chosen by players to push their ranks in battle royale matches.

Why should players pick Skyler for ranked matches in Free Fire?

1) Skyler’s ability

Skyler's ability is effective for players who want to push their ranks in Free Fire

Skyler is one of the few characters in Free Fire who possesses an active ability. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, helps in destroying glue walls.

At the initial level, Skyler can destroy up to five gloo walls within a radius of 50 m with a cooldown period of 60 seconds. At the maximum level, the radius is increased to 100 m, and the cooldown period is reduced to 40 seconds. The skill also increases HP recovery by four points, which can be maximized by up to nine points.

2) Gameplay

Skyler is better for players who have an aggressive style of gameplay. Since this character in Free Fire helps destroy gloo walls, players need to make sure that they can kill the enemy hiding behind the gloo wall. Even if he has the added advantage of healing, it is ineffective if the players do not rush into their foes as soon as possible.

3) Pet Combinations

Mobile gamers can pair Poring with Skyler

Pairing a pet with a character is always wise as the pet brings in extra abilities that mobile gamers can use. Players can go for Poring if they want to make their armor and helmet more durable. Detective Panda and Robo are also good choices if players want to increase their rank.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

