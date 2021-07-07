Garena Free Fire rewards: How to get free Pet Rumble Cards to create customized rooms

Free Fire is a battle royale game that comes up with exciting events and modes to entertain its players. One such mode is the Pet Rumble mode.

The Pet Rumble mode in Free Fire is a custom room mode that players can create by heading over to the “Custom” tab. Currently, a new event in Free Fire is offering players free Pet Rumble cards, which they can utilize to enjoy the Pet Rumble mode.

How to get free Pet Rumble Cards in Free Fire?

Players can complete missions to win Pet Rumble cards for free

The Pet Rumble mode is basically Among Us with pets. The gameplay of the Pet Rumble mode is very similar to the multiplayer title, and players can have a great time with their friends while playing it.

Free Fire recently came up with a brand-new event where mobile gamers get free Pet Rumble Cards by completing missions. The event started on July 7th, 2021, and will draw to a close July 12th, 2021.

Players need to complete the following missions:

Kill 5 players in a Battle Royale (BR) ranked match – To get one Pet Rumble Card

Kill 15 players in a BR ranked match – To get two more Pet Rumble Cards

Kill 25 players in a BR ranked match – To get two more Pet Rumble Cards

How to create customized Pet Rumble rooms?

Players can create a Pet Rumble room with the help of Pet Rumble cards in Free Fire

After receiving the Pet Rumble cards via the in-game mail section, mobile gamers can follow the steps given below to create rooms:

Players will have to open Free Fire and head over to the mode selection tab. They will then have to click on “Custom.” Users will then have to select the “Pet Rumble” option. They have to click "Create" and fill in the details. After entering the necessary details, players can tap on “Confirm.”

