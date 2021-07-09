Chrono vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push in Season 22?

DJ Alok and Chrono are two well-known characters with unique abilities in Free Fire. Both characters have been inspired by celebrities Christiano Ronaldo and DJ Alok.

In Season 22, the ranks of players in Free Fire have been reset. Hence, mobile gamers are trying their best to level up faster through periodic rank push. Through a comparative analysis, this article guides players on choosing between Chrono and DJ Alok.

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono’s ability is called Time Turner. The active ability gives protection to players from damage inflicted by enemies and increases their movement speed.

The force field will be able to block 600 damage from enemies. The movement speed of the character gets increased by 5% (base level) up to 15% (maximum level).

The ability will last for 3 seconds (base level) up to 8 seconds (maximum level). The cooldown period is 200 seconds at the base level and 170 seconds at the maximum level.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

The ability of DJ Alok is called Drop the Beat. This is an active skill that increases the movement speed of the allies and gives them an additional boost of HP recovery.

At the base level, Alok can generate a 50 m aura that helps in increasing the allies’ movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP per second for 5 seconds. At the maximum level, the allies’ movement speed increases by 15% and restores 5 HP per second for 10 seconds.

Which Free Fire character is the best?

DJ Alok is more suitable

Chrono and DJ Alok bring crucial factors with their respective abilities. While the increase in movement speed is constant in the skills of both the characters, it the war between HP recovery and enemy protection that will play the deciding role.

In the case of Chrono, the movement speed of the allies used to get boosted, but now there is no increased movement speed of allies. Moreover, the cooldown period at the maximum level is increased to 170 seconds from 40 seconds which means that players cannot use the character's ability as frequently as they would want to.

For Free Fire players who want to push their ranks more, it is wiser to choose DJ Alok over Chrono as the latter's ability has undergone a major change after the OB27 update. DJ Alok’s ability has remained the same as before.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

