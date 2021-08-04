Free Fire OB29 update maintenance start and end time for India revealed

Free Fire players have been waiting ardently for the release of the OB29 update. The OB29 Advance Server revealed quite a few exciting features that mobile gamers cannot wait to try out.

The Free Fire OB29 update is all set to be released today, August 4th 2021. As per a popular leak, the following changes and introductions will be made to Free Fire:

Clash Squad improvements

Character nerfs/buffs – Jota, Luqueta, and Alvaro

New characters

Weapon adjustments – M1887, XM8, and UZI

New weapon attachments in Battle Royale mode

New weapon – AC80

1 vs 1 Game Mode (New map – Iron Cage)

Grenade Range in Training Grounds

Maintenance schedule for the Free Fire OB29 update

Free Fire players are familiar with the server being taken down for maintenance before every major update. The planned maintenance break for the OB29 update was revealed by Garena on their official social media handles.

The maintenance for the OB29 update will commence at 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on August 4th, 2021, and will draw to a close at 5:45 PM IST (GMT +5:30) on August 4th, 2021. During this span of time, players will not be able to enjoy Free Fire.

It is expected that the OB29 update will be released a few hours after the maintenance is done. Players will have to head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to update Free Fire after the downtime.

Garena usually comes up with rewards for players who update the game to its latest version within a given period of time. However, Free Fire has revealed no such incentives for the OB29 update.

Players can also expect Free Fire to come up with more information regarding the awaited 4th Anniversary Celebrations. They can check this article to find out more.

Also read: Chrono vs Skyler vs Jai: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay?

Edited by Siddharth Satish