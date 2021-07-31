How to find unique Free Fire nicknames with symbols in 2021

Aside from skills, Free Fire nicknames are what set players apart in the game. From simple nicknames to quirky ones, the names give an idea about the preference of a multitude of players.

The search for unique Free Fire nicknames is endless and players are often at a loss, as the Android and iOS keyboards do not have a wide variety of symbols that players can use. To solve this problem, they can head over to name generator websites on the internet.

Find unique Free Fire nicknames

nickfinder.com, and fortnite.freefire-name.com are two of the popular choices for gamers when it comes to generating unique nicknames. Players can use these name generators to customize the name of their preference or use these websites to select a brand-new moniker.

Nickfinder has a wide range of stylish names that players can select from. If they want to customize a name, players can enter the name and select a nickname from the list of names that appear. Users just need to click on the nickname to copy it.

How to set a Free Fire nickname

Mobile gamers get the option to set up their Free Fire nickname when they sign into the game for the very first time. However, players have the option to change their nickname later. To do this they would have to spend a specific number of diamonds (in-game currency).

Mobile gamers can follow the steps given below to set up a Free Fire nickname of their preference:

Players have to click on the Profile section

1. Players need to open Free Fire and head over to their profile banner.

The name change/edit button

2. Mobile gamers will then need to click on the name change button. It can be found in the extreme right hand corner of the screen.

Players have to paste the name and pay

3. A dialog box will appear, and users will then have to paste their Free Fire nickname that they copied from the name generator website.

4. Players must ensure that they pay 390 diamonds to change their Free Fire moniker.

Also read: 50 stylish and cool names in Free Fire

Edited by Gautham Balaji