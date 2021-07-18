How to set stylish Free Fire nicknames with Unicode 3164 character

Nickname forms an important part of a player’s identity in Free Fire. Most of the players like to grab the attention of their opponents with their fancy nicknames, while some prefer to remain anonymous.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous always opt for an invisible nickname. Free Fire gamers can make use of Unicode 3164 characters to get a blank nickname.

Mobile gamers are given the option to set up their nickname when they sign up for Free Fire for the very first time. Later, players can change their in-game name, but they have to pay a certain number of diamonds (in-game money) to make the change successfully.

Free Fire players who are fond of stylish names can head over to websites like nickfinder.com, fortnite.freefire-name.com, etc., to get a preferred name of their choice or to customize any name. Users who are into fancy names can check out the article given below:

How to use Unicode 3164 characters to get invisible Free Fire nicknames

Players must follow the steps given below to keep an invisible nickname in Free Fire:

The Unicode 3164 character is also called Hangul Filler

1) Mobile gamers must head over to this website to copy the Unicode 3164 character.

Paste the character along with superscript letters

2) They must open Notes on their device and paste the character.

3) Mobile gamers will then have to copy any letter in the superscript form and paste them below the Unicode 3164 character.

4) Players must then copy whatever they have pasted.

Change the nickname in Free Fire

1) After copying, players must go to Free Fire and click on the Profile Banner.

After going to the Profile, players need to click on the Edit icon

2) They must then select the Edit option.

Players must then paste the character in the Nickname section

3) Besides “Nickname,” they will have to paste the copied character.

4) To change the name successfully, players have to pay 390 diamonds.

