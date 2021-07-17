50 best stylish Free Fire nicknames like Raistar and Ankush FF

Nicknames are what set players apart in Free Fire. Many mobile gamers love to stand out of the crowd and show off their cool nicknames while playing Battle Royale or Clash Squad matches.

Free Fire has its fair share of streamers, and most of them have unique nicknames that inspire fans to choose their own. Raistar and Ankush FF are popular Free Fire gamers who players look up to. Their nicknames are ꧁•ᏒคᎥຮᴛαʀ࿐ and Ꭺɴᴋᴜsʜ‖ ꜰꜰ ‖, respectively.

One of the popular name generator sites, Nickfinder.com (Image via Pinterest)

If users want to have stylish names like Raistar and Ankush, they can head over to name generator sites like nickfinder.com, fortnite.freefire-name.com, etc., and select a nickname from the wide range of stylish names offered. Players can also use these sites to customize the name of their choice.

Free Fire gives gamers the option to set a nickname when they log in to the battle royale title for the very first time. They can also change their name later, but users have to spend diamonds (in-game money) for a new nickname.

Free Fire nicknames

Players can also pick from the following nicknames to use in-game:

1. ֆɨʟɛռcer

2. Ⲙagiᄃ

3. M𝖊n†aℓ

4. 丹jⱥx

5. ℭ℟Åℤ¥◤

6. 𝕱orτ𝕦ήe

7. 𝓜𝓮𝓽𝓪𝓵🎼

8. ₭ÏḼḼ℥℟ཌ꧂

9. ¥₮༒ɢօɖ༒

10. ㄥØℜĐ

11. Ð€MØN

12. H ¥ Đ R A

13. ƤℜɆĐ₳₮Øℜ

14. ᎶΔŁΔЖ¥

15. ₦ ł ₦ J A

16. ꧁§€v£n꧂

17. ÐÁ®K🖤

18. ӇƳƤЄƦ༒

19. ƬƦΘレL

20. ĞhÒ§Ţ

21. ✯MƦ. ƤЄƦƑЄƇƬ̴✯

22. ℳΑSƬⒺƦ

23. ℜѺƔคŁ

24. 🐼Ƥคภdค🐼

25. ☬ƤђøєηᎥx☬

26. ΩΣΞᏳΔ

27. 𝕯ⱥɍ𝓚️

28. 𝓐ȵℊɇℒ

29. 𐍉ϻήΐp𐍉†eήt

30. A††êñ†ïðñ

31. To𝖗nⱥdo

32. ƧภiƤeя

33. ▄︻Gunner═━

34. Rҽnҽgade

35. Ɗrⱥgoภ🐉

36. $Ḽ@¥℥℟

37. §cơrpǐoƞ

38. やhântøm

39. ⚡ᴳᵒᵈ

40. QÙÊĚÑ

41. §avağë

42. Mสniสc

43. Mighτψ

44. $torϻ

45. ∀ñg𝖗y

46. C͢͢͢øˡˡa†eraˡ

47. ｙａｋｕｚａ

48. FⱥtⱥL

49. 乃@dger

50. Pรych𝓮

