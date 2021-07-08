Free Fire Help Center: How to report hackers, account issues, and more in July 2021

The Free Fire Help Center can be used by players to report problems involving hackers, account issues, or any other in-game concerns.

The Free Fire Support team is always active to ensure that players have a good gaming experience. Players can use the in-game reporting feature or head over to the Free Fire Help Center to notify the team of any issues.

Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating and hacking. If a complaint lodged via the Free Fire Help Center is found to be true, the account of the guilty individual will be permanently banned.

How to report hackers and account issues via Free Fire Help Center

Players need to follow the steps given below to report any issues via the Free Fire Help Center:

Step 1: Players should first visit the Free Fire Help Center. They can also click here to be redirected to the website.

Players have to click on the "Submit Request" option

Step 2: Players should then click on the "Submit Request" option on the top-right corner of the screen.

Players will have to select their region

Step 3: Next, players will have to select their region.

Players have to select "Hacker Report" if they want to report hackers

Step 4: Players must then click on the "Type of Request" option. They should select "Hacker Report" if they want to report hackers. If they are facing account issues or any other problem, they should select "Game Concerns."

Mobile gamers have to select "Game Concern" if there are account issues

Step 5: Players must fill in all the other necessary details. They can also attach video proof to strengthen their claims (screenshots are ineffective).

Players should click on the "Submit" button after filling in all their details

Step 6: Players can click on the "Submit" button to complete the process.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh