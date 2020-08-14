Create
50 stylish and cool names in Free Fire

Free Fire players are often on the lookout for stylish and unique names to make them stand out (Image Courtesy: Tech Nikhlesh)
Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
Modified 14 Aug 2020, 12:34 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Free Fire players are always looking for stylish names that will make them stand out in the battle royale game.

If you are worried that your Android and iOS keyboards won’t be able to create the nicknames that you want, you can head over to sites like nickfinder.com and lingojam.com to create a unique username for yourself.

Alternatively, here is a list of 50 cool names that you can use in Garena Free Fire

50 stylish and cool names in Free Fire

1.   ꧁༺₦Ї₦ℑ₳༻꧂

2.  ꧁ঔৣ☬✞𝓓𝖔𝖓✞☬ঔৣ꧂

3.  ꧁H҉A҉C҉K҉E҉R҉꧂

4.  ꧁༒Ǥ₳₦ǤֆƬᏋЯ༒꧂

5.   𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖘’𝖘𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖉

6.  ꧁☠︎₭iℒℒℰℛ☠︎꧂

7.  ꧁࿇ÐɑʀҟƑîʀɛ࿇꧂

8.  ꧁༺ ₦Ї₦ℑ₳ ƤℜɆĐ₳₮Øℜ ༻꧂

9.   ๖ۣۜZΞUS༻⚡️🔱対象⚔

10. 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐 𝕬𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖑

11. 🐼PANDA🐼

12.  ᴬᴳ戀•ᴀssᴀsɪɴ•戀

13. ꧁ᶜ͢ᴿ͢ᴬ͢ᶻ͢ᵞ꧂

14.   🅑🅛🅐🅒🅚🅟🅐🅝🅣🅗🅔🅡

15.  Vΐct𐍉ℝΐ𐍉us♛

16. ☠꧁☬👹DEVIL👹☬꧂

17. ︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿╤─kïllér

18. ꧁꧅๖ۣۣۜOᛗ𐌄ĞᎯ꧅꧂

19.     ☠︎☬༒~VEŇØM~☠︎☬༒

20. ☬₣ℜøźєη•₣ℓα₥єֆ☬

21. ꧁☬✠ƑʳᵋᵋƑᶦᴿᵋ✠☬꧂

22.   ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄✿Gᴀᴍᴇʀ࿐

23. ꧁༺₮ⱧɆ_₳₱ⱤłⱠł₳₦_₭łĐ༻꧂

24. ๖ۣۜℜᎥᖙer

25. ♡J🤡KER♡

26. ꧁༒☬M̷O̷N̷S̷T̷E̷R̷☬༒꧂

27. ━╤デ╦︻☬DE$TRØyER☆☬✰DEViL☬▄︻̷̿┻̿

28.  ▂▄▅▆▇█ ℓσя∂ vσℓ∂εмσят █▇▆

29. 乂ᴳᵒᵈ࿐K R I S H࿐乂

30. ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━BEAST BOY GAMERS▄︻̷̿┻̿

31. 乂●ᏢⱤᏆƝᏣᎬ●乂

32. ⊰ŠԩąƉŏώ⊱

33.  ༒S༒N༒I༒P༒E༒R༒

34. ★ᴾᴿᴼ❥Ӄᴎ͟͞ɪ͟͞ԍ͟͞ʜ͟͞ᴛ★

35. 🖤ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ ғʟᴏᴡᴇʀ🥀

36. 🌌Space Girl🌌

37.  🦄UNIC🔘RN🌈

38. ༉‧₊˚➫꒰Oᴄᴇᴀɴ Eʏᴇs.’ ⸙͎° ° °

39. sᴡᴇᴇᴛ ʙᴜᴛ ᴘsʏᴄʜᴏ ✰

40. ~♪♥HUNTER℅≠♥~

41. ︻デ☆BAZZIGAR☆

42. PS¥CH¤༒KI[[€R

43. ↜ꐠDᗅVϟᗫꐠ↝²⁰²⁰

44. ＦＵＮ乂ＧＡＭＥＲ

45. ꧁༒Destroyer༒√꧂

46. ꧁☆•[ҎƦƟ]ҎȽɅȲȄƦ•☆꧂

47. ꧁༒☬❤️Hitm@n❤️☬༒꧂

48.  ཧᜰ꙰ꦿ➢❦︻╦̵̵͇╤─Θ༻

49.  ꧁☯₷ⱣΛɌ₮Λ₡Ü₷꧂

50.   ꧁࿇ÐɑʀҟƑîʀɛ࿇꧂

How to set your nickname in Free Fire

Set your nickname in Free Fire. Image: MG MORE (YouTube).
If you have selected a suitable nickname, you can go ahead and set it as your username in Free Fire. Just follow the steps below and you are good to go:

  • Copy the nickname of your choice.
  • Open Free Fire.
  • Head over to the Profile section.
  • Select the yellow icon of a notebook.
  • After the dialogue box appears, paste the nickname.
Published 14 Aug 2020, 12:34 IST
