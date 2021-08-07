DJ Alok vs Dimitri vs Thiva: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

To celebrate the 4th Anniversary, Garena is introducing two new Free Fire characters, Dimitri and Thiva. Both characters are inspired by popular DJ duo, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike respectively.

When it comes to desirable Free Fire characters, DJ Alok is one of the best choices. Out of the three DJs in Free Fire, here is the best DJ that players should choose when it comes to pushing their rank.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. The ability creates a 5 metre aura that increases the movement speed of the players by 5% to up to 15%. It also helps to recover 5 HPs/second for 5 seconds to up to 10 seconds.

Dimitri

Dimitri and his ability in Free Fire

Dimitri also has an active ability called Healing Heartbeat that creates a 3.5 metre zone where players can gain 3 HPs. The ability lasts for 10 seconds at the first level and 15 seconds at the sixth level. Players who get knocked out can self-recover in the zone using this Free Fire character.

Thiva

Thiva and his ability in Free Fire

Thiva’s ability is called Vital Vibes. The ability boosts up the rescue speed by 5% (base level) to up to 20% (maximum level). If rescued successfully, players can gain 15 HPs (initial level) to a maximum of 40 HPs (top level) in 5 seconds.

Which Free Fire character is the best out of the above three?

DJ Alok is the best choice when it comes to rank push in Free Fire

DJ Alok remains unbeatable when it comes to ranked matches. His ability not only increases movement speed, but also helps in HP recovery which are two of the main factors in a ranked Free Fire match.

Self-recovery and healing speed also play an important part in ranked Clash Squad and Battle Royale matches. All three Free Fire characters are good, and players can certainly purchase Dimitri and Thiva once they become available.

Also read: Top 5 new features released in Free Fire 4th Anniversary update today

Edited by Ashish Yadav