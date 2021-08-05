Free Fire characters: Is Dimitri better than Chrono?

Dimitri is one of the two Free Fire characters who will eventually be added to the game. The character is inspired by the world-famous DJ, Dimitri Vegas.

In order to get Dimitri, players will have to take part in a Top-Up event that will commence on 12 August 2021. This article is for players who are curious to find out Dimitri's skill and how he compares to another popular Free Fire character, Chrono.

Dimitri

Dimitri and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri has an active skill called Healing Heartbeat. It creates a 3.5m healing zone for 10 seconds where players and their allies can regain 3 HP every second.

The skill also allows players to self-recover after getting knocked down. The duration of Dimitri’s skill can go up to 15 seconds at maximum level.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono's active ability is called Time Turner. It creates a force field that allows players to block 600 damage from enemies.

The skill also boosts the movement speed of players by 5% at base level and 15% at maximum level. The cooldown time varies from 200 seconds to 170 seconds.

Dimitri vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better?

After Chrono's nerf, Dimitri is the better pick between the two Free Fire characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dimitri is the best pick out of the two characters as players can heal quickly and even self-recover when knocked down. This skill can be used by the allies as well. Moreover, players can use the skill more frequently compared to Chrono’s skill.

After Chrono’s nerf, the cooldown time increased and the allies’ speed boost was removed, much to the disappointment of the players. Even if Chrono is good for aggressive gameplay, Dimitri's ability beats Time Turner when it comes to overall game mechanics.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

