Chrono vs D-Bee: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay?

D-Bee is the latest addition to an ever-growing list of Free Fire characters, while Chrono has always been a popular pick. Both have abilities that players can utilize as the situation demands in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Players can buy Chrono from the in-game store in Free Fire for 599 diamonds. Fortunately, players can still acquire D-Bee for free because of the StreetBeat Top Up event that will end today, i.e., July 13th.

They need to top up a minimum of 100 diamonds to get D-Bee for free.

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. It creates a force field that shields players from enemy fire and increases the movement speed of the players.

The movement speed goes up from 5% (minimum) up to 15% (maximum). The cooldown period can range from 200 seconds (minimum) to 170 seconds (maximum).

D-Bee

D-Bee in Free Fire

D-Bee possesses a passive ability, Bullets Beat, which increases players' movement speed and accuracy when they shoot while moving.

This movement speed is increased from 5% at the base level to up to 15% at the top level. The accuracy is boosted from 15% (minimum) to 35% (maximum).

Which Free Fire character is better: Chrono or D-Bee?

D-Bee is the better choice

Both D-Bee and Chrono have important abilities that are beneficial for aggressive gameplay. However, beginners can perform better if they pick the former.

While both characters increase the movement speed, D-Bee improves players' accuracy, making it easier for them to shoot enemies. Moreover, his passive ability makes sure that gamers do not have to activate the skill manually.

Chrono used to be almost unbeatable before his character got nerfed in the OB27 update. Now, even if he is a good pick, most other Free Fire characters give him a tougher battle.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style. This article reflects the author's views.

