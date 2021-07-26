5 best Free Fire characters to buy without spending diamonds

The wide range of Free Fire characters is endowed with special abilities (except for the default characters) that players can make use of in battle royale matches. Most of these characters can only be purchased by using the in-game currency, diamonds. Others can be bought using gold coins, which is another in-game currency.

It is easier for players to acquire gold coins when compared to diamonds. These coins can be used to buy unique characters in the battle royale game.

Free Fire characters that can be acquired using gold coins

These are five of the best Free Fire characters that players can buy using gold coins:

1) Rafael

Rafael (Image via BGMI)

Rafael has become a desirable character ever since his character buff in the OB27 update in Free Fire. Using his ability, players can ensure that their enemies have a 20% faster HP loss once they are downed. Rafael also silences marksman rifles and snipers effectively and can be purchased for 8000 gold coins.

2) Hayato

Hayato Rafael (Image via BGMI)

The ability of Hayato is called Bushido. The passive ability helps in increasing his armor penetration by 7.5% (up to 10%) for every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Players need to spend 8000 gold coins if they wish to buy Hayato.

3) Laura

Laura Rafael (Image via BGMI)

Laura increases the accuracy of players when they are scoped in. The accuracy is increased by 10% at the initial level and gradually rises up to 35% in the final level. It costs 8000 gold coins to buy her.

4) Kelly

Kelly Rafael (Image via BGMI)

Kelly's special ability in Free Fire is called Dash. She can increase the sprinting speed of the player by 1% at the base level and by 6% at the maximum level. Kelly can be purchased for 2000 gold coins.

5) Andrew

Andrew Rafael (Image via BGMI)

Andrew is one of the few Free Fire characters to get their own “Awakened” version. The durability loss of the vest of mobile gamers is reduced by 2% at the initial level and 12% at the maximum level. He can be acquired for 2000 gold coins.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on a player's style.

Edited by Allan Mathew