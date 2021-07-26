Free Fire vs BGMI: Which one is the better battle royale game?

Ever since BGMI was released into the battle royale mobile gaming world, Free Fire is facing tough competition. While both the games are exciting to play with friends, there are some aspects that hold more sway over others.

There are a few major differences between the two titles and those differences are taken into consideration while determining which one is better than the other. However, readers must remember that this article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Is Free Fire better than BGMI?

When it comes to battle royale gameplay, BGMI is better than Free Fire because of its graphics, game mechanics and overall presentation. Kids and young teenagers are more into Free Fire whereas BGMI is appealing to teenagers and young adults alike.

Free Fire is powered by Unity engine whereas BGMI runs on Unreal Engine 4. There is a massive difference between the graphics of the two games. While BGMI is more realistic, Free Fire is quite cartoonish with a vibrant backdrop.

Free Fire includes more gameplay elements and players can use unique characters with special powers, but it takes away from the game's reality factor. On the other hand, BGMI does not have any special characters, but the gameplay feels more realistic and entertaining.

BGMI has a better esports scenario in India, and Krafton is coming up with special events to put the young streamers of India into the spotlight. Currently, Free Fire does not have that many India-specific tournaments.

In BGMI's battle royale matches (except the Livik and Karakin maps), there is a competition of survival amongst 100 players, whereas in Free Fire the number of players is restricted to 50; therefore, the matches last longer in BGMI than they do in Free Fire. Taking into account all the reasons given above, it can be concluded that the overall presentation of BGMI is far better than Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The preference of one battle royale game to another is completely relative. This article is not intended to hurt the sentiments of any player.

Edited by Sabine Algur