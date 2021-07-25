5 best Android games like Free Fire with good graphics

Free Fire is one of the most entertaining battle royale mobile games that players can download for free. The game gets better with every major update that comes it is the way.

Free Fire has decent graphics and is powered by Unity Engine. If players are looking for alternatives like Free Fire with better graphics, they have come to the right place.

Graphically good Android games like Free Fire

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the biggest competitor of Free Fire in India. Both games are often compared in terms of graphics, gameplay, and device requirements.

This battle royale game is powered by Unreal Engine 4 and hence the graphics are more realistic. Players can also enjoy Team Deathmatches, Quick Matches, etc. in this game.

2) Battlelands Royale

The characters in this game are like the mini-version of the characters featured in Free Fire. A match in this game goes on for about 3 to 5 minutes.

Players can use cool weapons like mini-guns, bazookas, etc. to defeat their enemies. Mobile gamers can click here to download the game.

3) Infinity Ops: Online FPS Cyberpunk Shooter

There are a wide variety of weapons in this sci-fi FPS game that players can use. Players can create their clan like they created guilds in Free Fire.

Infinity Ops has four classes namely, Recruit, Assault, Saboteur, and Tank that mobile gamers can choose to belong to. Players can also enjoy exciting Team Deathmatches.

4) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

One of the best aspects of this game is that it is compatible with low-end devices, like Free Fire. In a match, players can respawn up to three times to improve their chances of survival.

There are numerous vehicles like trains, helicopters, etc. that players can travel around in. They can enjoy the game offline and can click here to download it.

5) MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game – Made in India

The multiplayer 3D FPS game is all about shooting and survival, like Free Fire. Players can pick from a pool of unique characters that the game offers.

From Deathmatch mode to Bomb Defusal Mode, there are quite a few game modes that players can enjoy with their friends. They can download the game by clicking here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

