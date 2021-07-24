As BGMI completes 1 month, Android users call for BGMI Lite like PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite fans in India are ardently waiting for the release of BGMI Lite. However, Krafton has not revealed anything about the potential return of PUBG Mobile Lite as BGMI Lite.
It has been a month since BGMI was released, and the developers of the game have witnessed a massive response from Indian battle royale enthusiasts. The game has over 10 million downloads and a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.
iOS players in India, however, do not have the chance to enjoy the Battle Royale title as the iOS version of the game has not been released. Krafton has promised to keep iOS BGMI fans updated in case of any developments.
Will BGMI Lite release in India?
PUBG Mobile Lite had a great fan following in India before it was unexpectedly banned in September 2020. Ever since then, Battle Royale fans have been requesting for the game’s return.
One of the major reasons for PUBG Mobile Lite’s huge popularity is its low device requirements. Numerous Indian mobile gamers with low-end phones were given the opportunity to enjoy thrilling battle royale action.
Now that BGMI has been released, players with low-end Android devices have taken to social media platforms to request Krafton to release BGMI Lite. Here are some of the tweets:
Some Android gamers are also of the opinion that releasing BGMI Lite is not very useful as BGMI is compatible with mid to low-end devices. As per the description on the Google Play Store:
BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.
Moreover, with the Lightweight Installation function in BGMI, players can choose what resources they want to download. Players do not need to download all the resources after installing the title. They can also set their graphics settings to a minimum to enjoy smoother gameplay.
Also read: Krafton advises BGMI players not to purchase Daily Special Bundle after players fail to claim UC and other rewards
Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!