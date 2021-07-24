As BGMI completes 1 month, Android users call for BGMI Lite like PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite fans in India are ardently waiting for the release of BGMI Lite. However, Krafton has not revealed anything about the potential return of PUBG Mobile Lite as BGMI Lite.

It has been a month since BGMI was released, and the developers of the game have witnessed a massive response from Indian battle royale enthusiasts. The game has over 10 million downloads and a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Krafton's response regarding the iOS release of BGMI

iOS players in India, however, do not have the chance to enjoy the Battle Royale title as the iOS version of the game has not been released. Krafton has promised to keep iOS BGMI fans updated in case of any developments.

Will BGMI Lite release in India?

PUBG Mobile Lite are desperate for BGMI Lite's release

PUBG Mobile Lite had a great fan following in India before it was unexpectedly banned in September 2020. Ever since then, Battle Royale fans have been requesting for the game’s return.

One of the major reasons for PUBG Mobile Lite’s huge popularity is its low device requirements. Numerous Indian mobile gamers with low-end phones were given the opportunity to enjoy thrilling battle royale action.

Now that BGMI has been released, players with low-end Android devices have taken to social media platforms to request Krafton to release BGMI Lite. Here are some of the tweets:

To #Krafton

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.#WeWantBGMILite@Anuj_Tandon pic.twitter.com/0JLkFawuiX — Pubg Mobile Lite Community (@WeWantBgmiLite) July 15, 2021

BGMI lite is not lite it's like a sorce of lite. Plz plz plz plz launch india version please plz ,🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Neeraj Dwivedi (@NeerajD33424601) July 24, 2021

Please 🙏 krafton iam pubg lite player but after ban in India pubg i can't play pubg lite battleground mobile india is come but bgmi not support a my low end device please 🙏 krafton make a bgmi lite — Sahij (@Sahij84004796) July 24, 2021

To #krafton Please we need bgmi lite because we spend a lot of money in our pubg lite account. Think 70% who people had low and device they they can not play bgmi because of low and device. @WeWantBgmiLite — M7_RISE (@M7Rise) July 24, 2021

#WeWantBGMILite#WeWantBGMILite please karfton give a lite version of bgmi please because we have a small low end device that not suitable for BGMI so we want BGMI lite version... pic.twitter.com/XoTdJfLBBi — kB.Praveenraj (@KARAMTOTHUPRAV3) July 16, 2021

We, most of the "Players and Youtubers" of "PUBG LITE" have bought his "Winner Pass" in every session, in which case if "BGMI LITE" does not come to India then all our money will be wasted.

#WEWANTBGMILITE @PUBG_Mobile_IN @PUBGMobileLite @PUBG_Support @PUBG@PUBGMOBILE — Tanmoy (@Tanmoy27670489) July 16, 2021

Please pubg lite team.. We want PUBG MOBILE LITE INDIAN VERSION 🙏 🙏...

We are our Love, emotion and Our feelings... Please Launch BGMI LITE.. We hope you launch as soon as possible....

We are waiting for you...#PUBGLITE — सुबोध चौबे #३ह (@SubodhChabey) July 16, 2021

Unbelievable Support From PUBG MOBILE LITE Players

Hope So it Works#bgmilite — Praveen Chaudhary (@GoDPraveenYT) July 17, 2021

Some Android gamers are also of the opinion that releasing BGMI Lite is not very useful as BGMI is compatible with mid to low-end devices. As per the description on the Google Play Store:

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.

Moreover, with the Lightweight Installation function in BGMI, players can choose what resources they want to download. Players do not need to download all the resources after installing the title. They can also set their graphics settings to a minimum to enjoy smoother gameplay.

