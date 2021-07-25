Top 3 reasons why BGMI Lite may not be released

Battle royale mobile gamers around India are pleading Krafton to release BGMI Lite. The lighter version of PUBG Mobile was prevalent in India due to its low device requirements before the government unexpectedly banned it in September 2020.

To #Krafton

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.#WeWantBGMILite@Anuj_Tandon pic.twitter.com/0JLkFawuiX — Pubg Mobile Lite Community (@WeWantBgmiLite) July 15, 2021

It has been one month since the release of BGMI on Android gaming platforms, and players have taken to social media to reach out to Krafton to release BGMI Lite. Considering a few factors, it is doubtful that BGMI Lite would be released any time soon, and here’s why.

Why BGMI Lite is unlikely to be released

1) No Official Confirmation

Krafton's message to iOS players

Even though players have requested Krafton to release a lighter version of BGMI, the developers have not addressed the issue. Since there is no official confirmation regarding the potential release of BGMI Lite, let alone the release date, players can keep aside their hopes.

Krafton has only assured iOS players that they will keep them updated in case of any developments revolving around the release of the iOS version. Players can expect BGMI to arrive on the Apple App Store next month.

2) BGMI device requirements

Battlegrounds Mobile India minimum system requirements include an Android phone running Android 5.1.1 or above and with at least 2GB RAM.#shareinfinitysmile #BattleGroundsIndia #BGMI pic.twitter.com/Bod4kUSBeO — shareinfinitysmile (@shareinfinitysm) July 2, 2021

The device requirements of BGMI are not that high, and players can enjoy it on a mid to low-end device. As per the description on the Google Play Store, the requirements are as follows:

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.

BGMI Lite players can set their graphics to a minimum to enjoy smooth gameplay. They need to ensure that they have a proper internet connection.

3) Absence of different versions

A version of PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile KRJP (Image via Google Play Store)

Unlike PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite has only one version, and that is the global version. Even though the game is blocked in a few countries, those countries do not have a special lighter version to cater to their audience.

PUBG Mobile Lite fans in India can stop expecting a lighter version of BGMI to arrive any time soon. Instead, they can try installing BGMI to make use of the Lightweight Installation function.

Also read: As BGMI completes 1 month, Android users call for BGMI Lite like PUBG Mobile Lite

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Srijan Sen