Top 5 countries with their own PUBG Mobile versions

PUBG Mobile is one of the most controversial battle royale games of this generation. It has been banned in several countries, but due to the huge demand for the title, it has been re-released in some banned countries.

Aside from the global version, PUBG Mobile has other versions meant for people belonging to different regions. Different versions of PUBG Mobile have made no prominent changes to gameplay or game mechanics.

Countries with different versions of PUBG Mobile

1) India

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Indian gaming enthusiasts are thrilled to enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India after a long wait. Ever since the PUBG Mobile ban in September 2020, Indian players have been eagerly waiting for the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. The game was finally released in June 2021 for Android users only.

2) Korea and Japan

PUBG Mobile KRJP (Image via Google Play Store)

This version of PUBG Mobile is only available for players belonging to Japan and Korea. The in-game currency of this PUBG Mobile version is called Donkatsu Medal. The game also has login rewards and events exclusively for Japanese and Korean mobile gamers.

3) China

Game for Peace (Image via Teahub)

After the ban of PUBG Mobile in China due to violent gameplay, the battle royale title was re-released as Game for Peace. With minor changes in-game mechanics, the new game meets all the criteria set by the government. The game is only available in one language, i.e., Chinese, and players have to log in via WeChat or QQ platforms.

4) Vietnam

PUBG Mobile VN (Image via Google Play Store)

Published by VNG Game Publishing, PUBG Mobile VN is meant for the mobile gamers of Vietnam. The game has over 10 million downloads and a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store. PUBG Mobile VN was last updated on July 10th, 2021.

5) Taiwan

PUBG Mobile TW (Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG Mobile TW was made to allow the people of Taiwan to enjoy the battle royale title. The user interface of this version has been optimized to cater to the needs of the Taiwanese. There are minimal changes in the game mechanics of this version.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen