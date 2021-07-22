Top 3 countries where PUBG Mobile was banned in the past

PUBG Mobile is at the apex when it comes to battle royale mobile games. From exciting deathmatches to thrilling classic battle royale matches, players can connect with their friends online and enjoy the title to their heart’s content.

Despite the massive popularity of PUBG Mobile, it has been banned in quite a few countries. Players can take a look at the list below to learn more about the PUBG Mobile ban in popular countries.

Countries that banned PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile was banned in the following three countries:

1) India

The Indian version of PUBG Mobile is called Battlegrounds Mobile India

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India banned PUBG Mobile in early September 2020. In addition to PUBG Mobile and its lighter version, the government banned 116 other Chinese apps, citing security reasons.

The Indian version of the battle royale game was released in June 2021 as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The title already has over 10 million downloads and a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

2) China

The Chinese version of PUBG Mobile is called Game for Peace (Image via Teahub)

Even though PUBG Mobile is developed by Tencent Games, a Chinese company, the battle royale title was banned in China. The game was banned due to the violence depicted in its gameplay.

China has its own PUBG Mobile game called Game for Peace. The Chinese version of the game complies with the government regulations set by the country.

3) Nepal

#BreakingNews - Are you a #PUBG lover? Then get up, the battleground is waiting for you!



After facing a ban across the country, the Chinese mobile game made its re-entry in #Nepal after the Supreme Court reversed its decision to ban the game. 🎮🎮#PUBGMOBILE @nepalisansar4u pic.twitter.com/Nt9prC4rGT — Nepal News Online - NepaliSansar (@nepalisansar4u) April 26, 2019

Another neighboring country of India, Nepal, also banned PUBG Mobile. The game was suspended by the Kathmandu district court on April 10th, 2019, and Nepal Telecommunications Authority instructed internet and mobile service providers to follow the guidelines.

The ban was due to the negative effect that the game had on children’s minds. Battle royale enthusiasts filed multiple petitions and were ultimately successful in bringing the game back on April 25th, 2019.

Note: Other countries like Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Jordan also banned PUBG Mobile due to the adverse effect on the mental health of children.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.5 update full patch notes, release time, APK update size, and more

Edited by Shaheen Banu