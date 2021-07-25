Everything known about the iOS version of BGMI and its expected release date so far

It has been too long since the iOS players have been waiting for the iOS version of BGMI or some news related to its release. Sadly, Krafton has remained tight-lipped about the date of release.

Thinking about the perfect landing, playing with your squad, finding the best loot? 🪂

The Battlegrounds is going to be filled with so many exciting moments and much more. 🤩

The time is getting closer than you think! ⏱️

Get set, pre-register and grab the awesome rewards!

Unlike Android gamers, iOS players do not even have the chance to pre-register for the game as BGMI is completely absent from the Apple App Store. Many famous BGMI gamers have also given hope that the iOS version of BGMI will be released soon.

When will the iOS version of BGMI release?

A recent post on the official website of BGMI has once again churned the hopes of iOS mobile gamers. The post was regarding the bugs that were identified in the 1.5 update.

A deleted post highlighting BGMI on iOS devices

The post given above mentioned a bug that was concerning an iOS device. This is odd as the iOS version of BGMI has not been released yet, let alone the 1.5 update. The post was removed shortly thereafter. This gave a major hint that the iOS release of BGMI might be around the corner.

Krafton's official response

The Support section of the official website of BGMI also mentions that they will keep players updated in case of any developments regarding the iOS release. However, the release date has not been disclosed anywhere.

Opinion of popular BGMI streamers

Multiple BGMI streamers have also tried to cheer up iOS gamers. Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare, Ocean Sharma, and Maxtern have asked players to keep a bit of patience as the release of the iOS version of BGMI are very close.

Famous PUBG Mobile gamer Kronten, who has appeared in multiple official BGMI videos, also mentioned in one of his streams (time stamp - 58:55) that the game would be released in one or two days. However, it was fruitless as the iOS version of BGMI was not released on the said date.

Note: Even though Krafton has not revealed anything official regarding the date of release of the iOS version of BGMI, players can expect it to be released by next month.

