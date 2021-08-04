Top 5 new features released in Free Fire 4th Anniversary update today

Free Fire’s OB29 update, also known as the 4th Anniversary update, was released today, 4 August 2021, at 10.30 am IST (GMT +5:30). Since the servers are now up and running, Free Fire gamers can head over to the game to enjoy the new features that have been introduced.

The size of the 4th Anniversary update is 453 MB for Android users and it has quite a few exciting features in store for players. Here are a few of them.

5 most exciting features released in the 4th Anniversary update

Free Fire’s 4th Anniversary update introduces the following exciting features:

1) New characters

Survivors,



We cannot contain our excitement any longer! 🙌 Welcome Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike who will be joining us in the game as our next global celebrity characters! 🙌#FreeFire #FreeFireIndia #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah #OB29 pic.twitter.com/gQCon4snil — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) August 4, 2021

Players were expecting the release of new characters as part of the 4th Anniversary celebration and, sure enough, Free Fire introduced two new characters, Dimitri and Thiva.

The abilities of Dimitri and Thiva are Healing Heartbeat and Vital Vibes, respectively. While Dimitri creates a healing 3.5m healing zone to allow players to self-recover, Thiva increases the rescue speed of players by 5% to up to 20%.

2) New game mode

A new 1 vs 1 game mode, Lone Wolf, is coming soon to Free Fire. A new map named Iron Cage is also being introduced for this new mode. Players got a sneak peak into the Lone Wolf mode via the OB29 Advance Server. Free Fire gamers who are into solo matches cannot wait to try it out.

3) New weapon

AC80 (Image via Free Fire/YouTube)

The brand new marksman rifle has a feature called Piercing Shots that will ensure that every second damage is deadlier than the first. The base damage that can be inflicted using the gun is 50 and the rate of fire is 0.45. Players can attach a muzzle, grip and stock to it.

4) New pet

Sensei Tig (Image via Moniez Gaming/YouTube)

The 4th Anniversary update revealed a new pet named Sensei Tig. The skill of this pet is called Nimble Ninja and it is capable of reducing the duration of enemies’ man-marking skills.

5) Clash Squad improvements

The new Clash Squad Season 8 will commence on 5 August 2021. Players who have Gold III or any above rank will get “Golden AN94”. Mobile gamers will now be able to request items that can be directly added to their inventory. This feature is available for both Casual and Ranked Clash Squad matches.

Edited by Sabine Algur