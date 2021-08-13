Dimitri vs K: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive players?

To celebrate the 4th Anniversary, Free Fire is collaborating with KSHMR, Dimitri Vegas, Alok, and Like Mike to come up with a theme song. The theme song for the 4th Anniversary, titled Reunion, is expected to roll out on 20 August 2021.

Dimitri Vegas and KSHMR inspired the Free Fire characters Dimitri and K, respectively. Here is a comparison of the two characters based on how effective they are in aggressive matches.

Assessing K and Dimitri in Free Fire

K

K in Free Fire

K, also known as Captain Booyah, has a unique ability called Master of All that increases the EP by 50. This ability has two separate modes: the Psychology mode and the Jiujitsu mode.

At the first level, in the Psychology mode, players can recover 2 EPs every three seconds up to 100 EPs. And in the final level, they can recover 2 EPs every two seconds up to 150 EPs. In the Jiujitsu mode, allies within the range of 6 meters get a 500% boost in the rate of EP conversion throughout all levels.

Dimitri

Dimitri in Free Fire

Dimitri has an active ability called Healing Heartbeat that helps players with HP recovery and self-healing. The cooldown period is 85 seconds in the first level and 60 seconds in the final level.

The ability allows players to create a healing zone of 3.5 meters where users and their allies are able to recover 3 HPs per second. At the initial level, the ability lasts for 10 seconds. And at the final level, the time span is increased to 15 seconds.

Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay?

K trumps Dimitri

When it comes to aggressive matches, K is a better choice than Dimitri. EP plays an important role in these matches as players are likely to lose health while battling enemies and K has two modes that help in EP recovery.

HP recovery and self-healing are also important in aggressive matches. Dimitri’s ability is not very inferior to that of K, but when it comes to intense matches, it is better to choose Captain Booyah for the best results.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Also read: Dimitri vs Elite Andrew: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Edited by Shaheen Banu