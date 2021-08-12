Dimitri vs Elite Andrew: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Dimitri is the latest addition to the wide range of Free Fire characters. He is inspired by world-famous DJ Dimitri Vegas. Players can acquire this character for free via a Top Up event from today onwards. The event will take place on 18 August 2021.

Andrew is another Free Fire character that has been around for a long time. The character’s Awakened version was unveiled a few months ago.

This article compares Elite Andrew with Dimitri for Clash Squad matches.

Assessing Dimitri with Elite Andrew for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

Dimitri

Dimitri and his ability

Dimitri has an active ability called Healing Heartbeat that has a cooldown time of 85 seconds in the first level and 60 seconds in the final level.

This ability allows players to use a 3.5m healing zone that lasts from 10 seconds to up to 15 seconds. Within the zone, players can recover 3 HP per second and also self-recover in case they get knocked down by enemies.

Elite Andrew

Andrew's upgraded ability

Andrew’s original ability is called Armor Speciality. This ability allows players to reduce the vest durability loss by 2% at the initial level and 8% at the final level.

After Andrew’s awakening, a passive ability called Wolf Pack was added to the character that allowed players to reduce their armor damage by 8% to up to 14%. Every teammate carrying this skill can ensure an additional damage reduction by 15%.

Which Free Fire character should players pick for Clash Squad matches?

Elite Andrew is a better choice over Dimitri

Clash Squad matches consist of two teams with four players each who fight it out in an intense game of survival. Dimitri provides players with HPs, but the armor protection ensured by Andrew is also a crucial requirement in these matches.

Even if Dimitri’s ability provides a lot of back-up when it comes to intense Clash Squad matches, Elite Andrew is a bit better. Andrew’s ability ascertains that there is significantly less damage during gunfights.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Edited by Shaheen Banu