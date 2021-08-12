How to get free Dimitri character in Free Fire  today

Free Fire recently announced a collaboration with DJ duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike to celebrate its fourth anniversary. As a part of this partnership, the in-game avatars of the two DJs - Dimitri and Thiva - have been added to the title.

Garena had previously announced that Dimitri would be made available as a top-up reward from 12 August onwards. Meanwhile, Thiva will be available for free on 28 August, though the event in which he will be made accessible hasn't been revealed yet.

Players can get the Dimitri character and its exclusive Sound Engineer Bundle for free by purchasing a given number of diamonds in Free Fire.

Free Dimitri character in Free Fire

The Dimitri Top Up event will be available until 18 August (Image via Free Fire)

The new Dimitri Top Up event started today, i.e., 12 August 2021, and will run until 18 August 2021. All players need to do to get the exclusive character for free is purchase 200 diamonds.

Players can follow the steps given below to collect the reward after purchasing the required number of Free Fire diamonds.

Step 1: Open the events section and head to the "4th Anniversary" tab.

Step 2: Select Dimitri Top Up and press the "Claim" button beside the character. Dimitri can later be equipped from the character section.

Note: Top-up event rewards are technically free. This is because the diamonds that players purchase will not be used to buy any of the rewards. In short, players are rewarded for purchasing a specific number of diamonds. Having said that, players have to use real money to buy Free Fire diamonds.

Dimitri character in Free Fire

Dimitri's ability in Free Fire is called Healing Heartbeat (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

In-game Description: Dimitri is a world-renowned sound technology engineer.

Healing Heartbeat is an active ability that produces a 3.5m-wide healing zone. When inside the zone, players and their allies can recover three health points per second. Moreover, players can also self-recover irrespective of the level.

The healing zone lasts for 10 seconds at the base level. The duration increases to 15 seconds at the maximum level.

The cooldown period for this ability is 85 seconds at the default level. It decreases to 60 seconds at level 6.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh