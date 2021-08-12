SWAM's Free Fire ID number, K/D ratio, headshots, tier, and more stats

Joy Sahu, aka SWAM, is a Free Fire content creator. He started his YouTube journey last year and has already garnered 1.53 million subscribers on his channel. His videos have 139 million combined views.

SWAM’s Free Fire ID and stats

SWAM’s Free Fire ID is 260224918. He is placed in Platinum 2 in the BR ranked mode. Meanwhile, he is placed in Gold 2 in the CS ranked mode.

His lifetime and ranked stats in Free Fire are as follows:

Lifetime stats

SWAM has eliminated 27126 opponents in the lifetime squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

SWAM has played 11701 squad games in Free Fire and has 2025 Booyahs to his name, resulting in a win rate of 17.30%. He has secured 27126 kills in these matches, 6422 of which were headshots. This makes his K/D ratio 2.80 and his headshot rate 23.67%.

The YouTuber has recorded 411 victories in 3590 duo games, maintaining a win rate of 11.44%. With 7169 kills and 1414 headshots in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 2.26 and a headshot rate of 19.72%.

SWAM has also played 2496 solo matches and has won on 276 occasions, translating to a win rate of 11.05%. He eliminated 5805 opponents in these matches, registering a K/D ratio of 2.61. He also secured 1246 headshots at a rate of 21.46%.

Ranked stats

SWAM is yet to win a ranked duo match this season (Image via Free Fire)

SWAM has won 7 of the 78 ranked squad games he has played this season, making his win rate 8.97%. He has 148 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.08 in this mode. He also racked up 56 headshots at a rate of 37.84%.

The content creator has also participated in 43 ranked duo matches but is yet to register a Booyah. He has 83 kills and 39 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.93 and a headshot rate of 46.99%.

SWAM has featured in 2 ranked solo games and has 8 frags to his name, with a K/D ratio of 4.00. With 4 headshots in this mode, he has a headshot rate of 50%.

Note: His stats in Free Fire were recorded while writing the article and these will change with time.

SWAM's YouTube channel

SWAM began creating Free Fire videos on YouTube in July 2020. As previously mentioned, he has 1.53 million subscribers and 138 million views on his channel. He garnered 100k subscribers and 18.47 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh