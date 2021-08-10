Top 5 things to avoid in end-zone fights for easy Booyah in Free Fire

End-zone fights in Free Fire are the final hurdle that players must face in order to secure a Booyah. They are hectic in nature, and players must rely on all their skills in order to win.

In addition to using skills and tactics, there are also a few things that players should avoid in order to make the task easier.

With that being said, here are the top five things that players should avoid in the end-zone fight to get an easy Booyah.

5 things that players should not do in end-zone fights in Free Fire

5) Avoid staying in one spot

Despite the end zone being tiny in Free Fire, players should rotate from cover to cover in order to flank the enemy and gain an advantage in angle or height. This is a great technique to pin players down and push them out of the safe zone.

In addition to flanking the enemy, this is a great way to confuse them as well. Players should use decoy grenades and smoke grenades to make the most out of the situation while rotating.

4) Avoid getting separated when playing as a squad

When playing as a squad, it is essential that players stick together and function as one cohesive unit rather than individual players. This will not only make it harder for the enemy to attack but will also make it easier to secure a Booyah.

If players don't function as a squad and stray too far to engage with the enemy, they may be picked off or pinned down, rendering them useless. This will give the enemy squad a huge advantage in the numbers game.

3) Avoid rushing at an enemy without using gloo walls

Rushing at an enemy in the end zone of Free Fire should only be done while using gloo walls. Given that most of the enemy players are well-entrenched during the final zone, it means that they can beam players and get a quick takedown.

Gloo walls, while not indestructible, are a great way to rush enemy players and either force them out of position or leave them confused. Players should only rush without using gloo walls as their last option.

2) Avoid giving away positions in end-zone fights

If players have not been spotted entering the end zone of Free Fire, they should avoid giving away their position to enemies till the last moment or for as long as possible.

This will give players the element of surprise and might allow them to get a drop on their opponents and secure a quick takedown. Additionally, players can also use this time to identify enemy player locations.

1) Avoid going into the end zone of Free Fire unprepared

While all of the above points are important, the most important thing to avoid in the end zone of Free Fire is going in unprepared. Players who reach the end zone unprepared are going to have a very hard time securing a Booyah.

In order to win in the end zone, players need to be well-armed and armored. They should also carry enough healing and tactical items in order to gain the advantage over enemies. Without these, players do not stand a good chance of survival, let alone winning.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh