How to survive till the last zone in Free Fire: Tips for beginners

Surviving until the last zone of Free Fire starts becoming difficult over time, as bots are replaced with real players, and the strategy of simple "point and shoot" to get a Booyah is no longer viable.

Players need to adapt in order to overcome or survive long enough to gain points at the very least. While it can get challenging at times, it's not impossible to achieve, and with practice surviving until the last zone in-game becomes effortless.

Here are some easy tips for beginners to follow in order to survive until the last zone in Free Fire.

Top 5 easy tips for beginners to help make it to the last safe zone in Free Fire

5) Don't engage every player

The name of the game is survival, and in order to do that, beginners in Free Fire should avoid picking a gunfight with every player they see. No matter how tempting it may seem, it could lead to an early elimination.

Players should only pick fights with opponents if the momentum of the engagement is in their favor or if they have a tactical advantage such as high ground or excellent shooting angles.

Look how players hiding in free fire😎😝 pic.twitter.com/0Fo0fRtpAR — Suzee (@Suzeegaming) January 18, 2020

4) Avoid hot-drop zones

New players should avoid dropping into hot-drop zones or trying to land with the bulk of other players if they want to make it to the last zone of Free Fire. While dropping into hot-drop zones does have its benefits, beginners can get overwhelmed and may get eliminated fast.

3) Practice makes perfect

It goes without saying that weapons in-game play a vital role in survival and securing a Booyah. Aside from trying out all the weapons in-game, beginners need to pick a few and get good with them as well.

Despite best efforts, it's impossible for players to avoid every encounter in-game, and a firefight will more than likely occur as the safe zone shrinks. In these situations, players will need to be proficient with a gun in order to overcome opponents and make it to the last zone of Free Fire.

2) Max out HP, EP, and armor

In order to survive till the last zone of Free Fire, players should maintain max HP and stock up on as many healing items as possible. In addition to having max HP and healing items, players should also try to get max Energy Points (EP), as it can slowly heal injuries over time.

Aside from max HP and EP, players should try to find armor as soon as possible. Having armor is a great way to shrug off attacks and give players a fighting chance of making it out alive of a firefight.

1) Stay within the safe zone

The most important thing for beginners to remember in Free Fire is to stay within the safe zone or near the edge at the very least at all times. More often than not, while exploring or fighting other players, beginners will forget to keep track of the safe zone's movement.

Getting caught outside the safe zone for a long duration can lead to an elimination or getting pinned down by players that are camping at the edge of the zone. Staying within the safe zone is the first step towards making it to the last one.

Also Read: Free Fire redeem code for today (August 2nd) to get free Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

Edited by Shaheen Banu