5 most attractive Free Fire gun skins of all time

One of the reasons why Garena Free Fire is popular is that it has many cosmetic items. Players can customize character outfits, gloo walls, parachutes, emotes, and even gun skins.

Gun skins in Free Fire not only add some perks to the weapon but are also attractive. However, some of the skins are even more charming than others.

Five attractive gun skins in Garena Free Fire

1) Draco Blue Flame

The Draco Blue Flame (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Draco Blue Flame is probably the most attractive gun skin in the game. It has a black and blue scaly dragon skin with a purple aura emitting from it.

It looks quite regal. The skin can boost the damage and rate of fire but bogs down the movement speed.

2) Megalodon Alpha

The Megalodon Alpha (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Megalodon Alpha looks very attractive with a red and black design. It resembles a predatory shark.

Using the skin will increase the damage and rate of fire. However, the reload speed will be affected a little.

3) Predatory Cobra

The Predatory Cobra (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Predatory Cobra is another gun skin from the Evo Guns section. The red and black design complements the Cobra Strike gloo wall skin perfectly.

This skin levels up the weapon's damage and rate of fire but brings down the reload speed.

4) Tropical Parrot M1887

The Tropical Parrot is probably one of the rarest gun skins in the game. Unlike other cosmetics on this list, it has light and vivid colors.

As the name suggests, it is green, blue, and yellow (the colors of a tropical parrot). The Tropical Parro buffs up the gun's damage and accuracy but shrinks the range.

5) Unicorn's Rage Golden Era AK

Unarguably, the AK is one of the most-used weapons in Free Fire. The gun already has good attributes, and the Unicorn's Rage skin only takes it forward by adding to its accuracy and doubling the rate of fire.

However, it brings down the magazine capacity of the gun.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

