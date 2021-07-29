5 best Free Fire emotes like Tea Time

Garena Free Fire often receives praise for the attractive characters it features and their aesthetic customization. Free Fire frequently introduces new items like Gloo Wall skins, outfits, emotes, and much more.

There are a bunch of emotes in Free Fire that are "legendary" and have some special effects. For instance, on hitting the emote button, Tea Time summons a bright blue tea table, and the in-game character sips some tea.

Top 5 emotes like Tea Time in Free Fire

#1 Pirate's Flag

Pirate's Flag (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Pirate's Flag emote was first seen in the Pirate Top Up event. Upon tapping the emote button, the in-game character takes out the pirate flag and thrusts it to the ground.

#2 Eat my dust

Eat my dust (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Players who like fancy sports cars will definitely fall for this one. Eat my dust emote summons a golden car, and the in-game character bounces on the hood of the car.

#3 Power of money

Power of money (Image via Garena Free Fire)

To give players a Money Heist feel, this emote is perfect. Power of money makes the in-game character pull out two regal guns and get showered with money.

#4 Selfie

Selfie (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Capture the victorious moments with the front camera of the phone. This is exactly what the Selfie emote does. When players hit the emote button, the in-game character whips out a phone and poses for a selfie. This is good for a cheeky expression after a kill or a Booyah.

#5 Obliteration

Obliteration (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Anime fans would definitely like the recent addition to the game. The Obliteration emote is Saitama's signature move in the hit series One Punch Man. The emote was recently added to the game when Free Fire collaborated with superhero One Punch Man.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

