Top 5 mistakes to avoid while using gloo walls in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has a bunch of utility items that can make or break a player's gameplay. Out of those items, gloo walls are quite popular amongst players.

Primarily, gloo walls are used as a quick defense against bullets and sudden attacks. If used smartly, they can do much more, and here are some mistakes to avoid for using gloo grenades effectively.

Use gloo walls effectively in Free Fire: Avoid these errors

1) Enlarge the gloo grenade button

The gloo grenade button should be visible and accessible (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Most players ignore the convenience that a customized layout offers. It will take a while to figure out the perfect layout, but here's a simple way to set it up:

Buttons that need to be used urgently (like gloo grenades) should be enlarged.

Disable the buttons not used regularly and free up space for enlarged buttons.

Place the buttons near accessible areas, like near thumbs or other fingers.

If players want to incorporate gloo walls into their regular gameplay, the gloo grenade button should be visible and accessible.

2) Avoid dashing onto open spaces without gloo wall

While dashing from one shelter to another in crowded places, they can use gloo walls (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Even passive players cannot stay rooted to a spot for a long time in-game.

They eventually have to venture out of their hiding places for ammo, change the cover, or move towards the shrinking zone. While dashing from one shelter to another in crowded places, they can use gloo walls.

3) Use gloo wall with other items

When combined with other items, gloo walls can take the gameplay up a notch (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Gloo walls, when used in isolation, can help gamers shield themselves or escape.

But when combined with other items, gloo walls can take the gameplay up a notch. For instance, they can use smoke grenades before deploying gloo walls to trap players in shelters.

4) Try to deploy double gloo wall

Even grenades tossed by enemies can fly over the gloo wall and damage the wall and players (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Players never know the contents of the enemies' backpacks or the type of weapon they carry. Guns like the M28B can punch a hole through gloo walls quite easily.

Even grenades tossed by enemies can fly over the gloo wall and damage the wall and players. This is why they should try deploying two gloo walls to get defensive in close-range combat.

5) Avoid getting closer to the enemy without gloo wall

Gloo walls can be deployed as players try to get close to enemies in a shelter (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Gloo grenades are meant to be tossed in every suitable situation. They can come in handy in close-range combat.

Gloo walls can be deployed as players try to get close to enemies in a shelter. This provides a cover and also helps corner opponents.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

