5 best gloo wall skins in Free Fire as of July 2021

Garena Free Fire has lots of interesting utility items, and gloo walls are probably the most sought-after ones. They serve a multitude of purposes. Players can shield themselves against abrupt firing, block shelters, or escape with gloo walls.

Users can choose amongst a variety of skins to use as their gloo wall. As such, the skins do not affect the game. They are primarily for aesthetic purposes.

Five most enjoyable gloo wall skins in Free Fire in July 2021

1) Cobra Strike

The Cobra Strike Gloo Wall skin is popular mostly due to its aesthetic appeal. It was introduced as a part of the Cobra Strike event and was the mega prize here.

2) Taunting Dino

Taunting Dino is one of the rarest gloo wall skins in Free Fire. With a lot of bright colors, it is quite catchy and on the funkier side.

There's a mocking logo that reads, 'Ha! Hit Meeeeee!' on the front of the gloo wall. The skin was available in India as part of the Draw a Dino event.

3) Death Guardian

Arguably, the Death Guardian is one of the most popular gloo wall skins in the game, appearing quite regal with the golden design.

However, it is the huge size and thickness of the wall that makes it even more popular. When deployed, two players can easily take cover behind it.

4) Blood Hockey

The Blood Hockey skin was introduced as an Elite Pass Season reward.

During that season, many players placed pre-orders just for the skin. Blood Hockey is attractive with a bright red color and a grinning skull in the center.

5) Nuclear Bunker

The Nuclear Bunker gloo wall skin is not exactly appealing to the eye. But the sheer utility of this skin makes it one of the best ones in Free Fire. Upon being deployed, it covers a large area and shields players from a wider angle.

Apart from these gloo wall skins, Spiky Spine, Volcanic Fury, and Dragon Seal are also quite popular amongst Free Fire players.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

