5 best shooting games like Free Fire with similar system requirements

One of the reasons why Garena Free Fire is popular among the masses is its compatibility with low storage devices.

Free Fire is quite a non-demanding game for phones. Players need the Android version 4.0.3 and above. For iOS, version 8.0 or above is suitable. The minimum RAM requirement is 1 GB and 600 MB free disk space.

Top five alternatives to Free Fire with similar system requirements

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGMI needs 2GB of RAM to run smooth. (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

BGMI, aka the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, was launched earlier this month, and it received an overwhelming response from Indian players. Players can choose between two resource packs.

Installing BGMI on an Android device would require 2 GB of RAM and an Android version of 5.1 or more. Currently, the game is only available on the Play Store for Android users.

2) Modern Strike Online

Modern Strike Online is another popular title among FPS shooter games. With over 50 million downloads and positive ratings, Modern Strike enjoys a good userbase. Unlike Free Fire, Modern Strike is known for its PvP modes that has 14 maps.

For Android users, version 4.4 and higher is suitable. iOS 10.0 or newer is needed to fit in with the game. To play Modern Strike, players will need about 1 GB of RAM and 1 GB of free storage.

3) Badlanders

NetEase Games came out with Badlanders and gave the BR genre a unique plot twist. Here, the BR sessions consist of 25 players, and the focus is on looting and shooting.

The download size of Badlanders is about 870 MB for Android devices. It is compatible with Android version 4.4 and above. The game needs 1.5 GB of RAM to run smoothly.

4) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall can be played offline. (Image via ScarFall, YouTube)

ScarFall is one of the best battle royale games for Indian players. The best part is that the Battle Royale mode can also be played offline. Along with BR, there are several other game modes for players to try.

The download size of ScarFall is 406 MB. To run the game smoothly, the device should have 1 GB of RAM.

5) Hero Hunters

There's one thing in common between Hero Hunters and Free Fire - a lot of characters. Hero Hunters has over 100 characters to choose from. It is a popular third-person shooter.

Hero Hunters has a download size of 12 MB and needs an Android version of 4.13 and above. It can run smoothly on 1 GB RAM.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

