Free Fire 4th anniversary expected date details: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire has been on fire since its launch in 2017. The game has undergone several changes since, introducing new and exciting aspects to form the whole package it is today.

This year, Free Fire is heading towards its 4th anniversary. Every year, Garena celebrates its anniversary, and players are loaded with special items.

For a while, the upcoming 4th anniversary of Free Fire has been much discussed because its anniversaries mean in-game rewards, events, special outfits, and much more.

Free Fire 4th anniversary: When is the release?

The fourth anniversary might have some exciting surprises for the players, just like previous years

Many leaks, rumors, and online speculation say that the fourth-anniversary event will begin on August 11th and last till the month-end. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

Considering that the previous anniversaries were hosted in August, this year, too, won't be an exception. Keeping in mind that the OB29 update will be rolling out on August 5th, the anniversary will unquestionably be scheduled after the update.

Fans can expect the anniversary somewhere between August 11th and August 25th. One of these days will be the anniversary peak day, and as the event approaches, the game will release an event calendar for the players.

Depending on the theme, players will receive rewards, cool outfits, and special items. For the third anniversary, players received a chance to pick a character from 25 choices and permanently keep it.

This year too, the anniversary is expected to bring in a lot of rewards for the players. A few days of July have already passed, and August is just three weeks away. An official announcement confirming the event date should be made soon.

Meanwhile, players can look forward to Clash Squad Season 8, coming out on August 6th.

