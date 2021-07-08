Top 3 tips for picking the best Garena Free Fire sensitivity settings for quick headshots

Garena Free Fire has a huge active base and is a popular choice of BR game fanatics. As season 22 is in full swing, players are looking forward to honing their shooting skills and ranking up faster.

Many players might want to master the art of perfect, one-shot headshots. An accurate shot in the head depends on a lot of factors like choice of the weapon, gun recoil, reflexes, attachments, and much more.

To get some quick and accurate headshots, the sensitivity settings can be tweaked as per the player's comfort.

Tips for adjusting sensitivity settings for rapid headshots in Free Fire

1) Tinker with sensitivity settings

Head over to the "settings" symbol in the top-right corner of the lobby. From that list, tap on "sensitivity" and adjust the settings as per requirement.

Ideally, the general sensitivity should be 80+, and the red dot setting should be between 80 and 100. The sniper scope can be adjusted in the range of 45 to 60. The free look can be adjusted as per players' preferences.

2) Pick up the attachments

While many players don't even remember using the attachments they picked, these attachments can tweak a player's gameplay. For instance, guns with high recoil can mark the chances of an accurate headshot. But the foregrip can reduce the recoil.

Similarly, 2x Scope, 4x Scope, muzzle, and more can help a player get that headshot more easily. Note that not all weapons use all attachments, and they vary from gun to gun.

3) Practice matters

Tinkering with the settings does not deliver accurate headshots all by itself. It takes some time to get used to the new adjustments. Practice mode is ideal for trying out the new settings before heading out to the battlefield.

Note that the ideal settings would vary from player to player as per the comfort of the player.

