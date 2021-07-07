Top 5 tips to improve headshot accuracy in Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is a popular survival shooter and Battle Royale game. With over 500 million downloads, it enjoys a vast fan base.

With Season 22 ongoing, Free Fire players might want to tweak their rankings and get that Booyah more often. To that effect, headshots play a major role. Players need to work on their reflexes for accurate headshots, try different sensitivity settings, be patient, and practice.

Some helpful tips on how to improve headshot accuracy in Free Fire

1) Get the right guns

Headshots are easier with snipers (Image via Free Fire)

For an accurate headshot, players need to find the correct gun. Undoubtedly, the AWM is the best all-rounder a player can hold in Free Fire. But getting their hands on one is quite tricky.

Headshots are easier with snipers like Kar98k, SKS, Dragonuv, Scar L, M1887, and CG15. These firearms, combined with scopes, are perfect for headshots.

2) Adjust the sensitivity

Tweaking the sensitivity settings can go a long way in enhancing gameplay (Image via Sportskeeda)

The gameplay of FPS shooters relies heavily on sensitivity adjustments. Tweaking the sensitivity settings can go a long way in enhancing the overall aiming and shooting experience.

For instance, the red dot sensitivity must be 100, and the camera sensitivity can be 50 or more. Depending on the scope, its sensitivity can be tweaked too.

3) Adjust the layout

Gamers can try different placements of the crosshairs (Image via Free Fire)

For a quicker headshot, a player must be able to tap the fire button quickly. The worst thing that can happen is that they miss a headshot, panic, and start shooting randomly. They must place the button at a comfortable point and enlarge it.

Similarly, gamers can try different placements of the crosshairs. For instance, some find it easier to place it above the midpoint. Users must note that changing the basic layout too much can cause confusion, so they must avoid that.

4) Have a strategy

Players should always aim towards the head and try to kill enemies in one shot (Image via Free Fire)

Simply having a great gun is not enough. The ultimate goal is to survive on the battlefield and be the last player standing. For this, camping in the right spots and waiting for the right time is necessary.

Players should always aim towards the head and try to kill enemies in one shot. After two or three shots, the enemy will be alerted and start hunting them.

5) Practice

For a more accurate hit, users can try crouching, aiming upwards, and shooting (Image via Free Fire)

After altering the sensitivity settings, gamers will have to practice to get used to the new adjustments. While practicing, they can try aiming a little above the enemies' heads.

This is because when the shot is fired, the crosshairs shift to the head. For a more accurate hit, users can try crouching, aiming upwards, and shooting.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinions of the writer.

Also read: Top 5 tips to get maximum Booyah in Free Fire season 22 ranked matches

Edited by Ravi Iyer