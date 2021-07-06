Top 5 tips to get maximum Booyah in Free Fire season 22 ranked matches

Free Fire season 22 has begun, and players are looking forward to pushing their ranks up and getting that Booyah. With a little practice, patience, and the right strategy, players can win more often in Free Fire.

Considering that players will go for the Bermuda map in Free Fire, here are the top tips to win more in season 22.

Ways to get Booyah more often in Free Fire season 22

1) Play safe, not offensive

Strategize, camp, and survive (Image via Free Fire)

To push the rank, a player needs to win more. Losing matches would only decrease the rank. To be the last player standing, gamers need to play rather passively and safely.

The whole point is to avoid an early death, collect weapons, acquire armor, and get to the safe zone in time.

2) Avoid the hot drops

Avoid Bimasakti Strip, Clock Tower, and Peak (Image via Free Fire)

The promise of cool weapons and other items lure players into hot drop locations like Bimasakti Strip and Clock Tower. But often, armed players simply ambush the unarmed ones leading to early deaths.

Notably, the Bimasakti region is popular for gunfights and is always crowded for players. Even the Peak region is a hot location for good loot that attracts players.

3) Get the right weapons

Get the right weapon combination (Image via Free Fire)

Players don't always need to get fancy weapons from the crates. Instead, a good combination of guns like a sniper + UMP can be quite effective. The goal is to have weapons for both long and short-range combat.

In addition to this, Free Fire has many items like gloo walls, smoke grenades, and other stuff. These can be used to defend, escape, and get out of tricky situations.

4) Go for a hoverboard

Use vehicles in squad mode (Image via Garena Free Fire, YouTube)

Vehicles attract a lot of attention. Vehicle spawns should only be used by solo players if they are caught outside the safe zone.

The electric hoverboards scattered on the map are more effective than vehicles. Players can easily drive the hoverboard towards cover, and they're easy to get off from. They can also be carried along and boarded whenever required.

5) Use headphones

Sounds can help spot enemies faster (Image via Free Fire)

Sounds can help pinpoint the location of the enemy faster than just radar. In fact, over time, players develop a good sense of sound that helps identify the location of footsteps and gunshots.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu