5 best offline shooting games like Free Fire under 200 MB in 2021

Free Fire is currently one of the most popular Battle Royale and shooting games. With over 500 million downloads, the game enjoys its own sizeable fan base. Garena Free features 50-player Battle Royales and clash squads.

However, to run Free Fire smoothly, devices need 1 or 2 GB of RAM and a steady internet connection. But the Play Store has plenty of shooting games under 200 MB that resemble Free Fire. Those with low-end Android devices should explore the games in the following list.

Top offline shooting games like Free Fire under 200 MB

1) Blood Rivals - Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Image via GameScott, YouTube

Blood Rivals resembles other Battle Royale and shooting games in the genre. The game features a vast map, cool vehicles, modern weapons, and a shrinking zone. The goal is to be the last player standing.

The game can take up to 192 MB on your phone and can be played offline and online.

2) Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via Mobinarium, YouTube

Realistic weapons and stunning graphics are what make Cover Fire a unique FPS game. The game has various modes, including story mode, sniper ops mode, and more.

Players can set up their own squad and level up with each challenge.

3) N. O. V. A Legacy

Image via Gameloft, YouTube

Gameloft came up with a compact version of its popular series N.O.V.A. In this sci-fi FPS title, the players come face-to-face with 7 other players and indulge in a multiplayer battle.

Players can customize armor and weapons. There are two modes available - TDM and Deathmatch (all for a 47 MB install).

4) Heroes Strike Offline

Image via Gameplay Theory, YouTube

Players who like adorable characters and shooting games will fall for Heroes Strike. The offline counterpart of the game has every popular mode - Battle Royale, 3v3 MOBA, and more.

The matches do not last for more than four minutes. The game features several characters that players unlock as they level up.

5) 1v1.LOL - Third Person Shooter Building Simulator

Image via Crazygames, YouTube

1v1.LOL is a unique TPS shooter game under 100 MB. Here, players have to construct their defenses for cover and shoot the other player.

The game features robotic avatars that players can name. Battle Royale is 1v1, and players get paired within three seconds.

