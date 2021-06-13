5 best multiplayer games like Free Fire to play with friends

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the best battle royale and survival shooter games out there. With the clash squad mode, players can team up with their friends and form a squad.

Free Fire has stunning graphics, countless characters, and quick-but-intense matches. Other than Free Fire, the Play Store has some other multiplayer options that resemble the survival shooter game.

Top multiplayer Free Fire-like games to play with friends

#1 - COD Mobile

Image via Call Of Duty, YouTube

Along with Free Fire, COD Mobile is one of the top games in the multiplayer and survival shooter category. COD Mobile features locations from Modern Warfare and Black Ops, which is a treat for COD fans.

Battle royale matches can accommodate up to 100 players. Here, players can go solo or team up with their buddies. Other modes include TDM, Frontline, Domination, Hardpoint, and a few more.

#2 - Modern Strike Online

Image via Azur Games Interactive, YouTube

Modern Strike Online has five popular modes - TDM, Deathmatch, Plant a Bomb Battle, Special Ops, and multiplayer PvP. The PvP mode has 14 different maps for intense 5v5 battles.

Players can upgrade and customize their weapons and armor. The FPS game promises to deliver PC-style graphics.

#3 - Modern Ops - Online FPS (Gun Games Shooter)

Image via Edkon Games, YouTube

Modern Ops will appeal more to shooting game fanatics. The FPS shooter can hold up to 10 players in PvP mode.

The game has a wide array of weapons, including snipers, rifles, and pistols. They can also be upgraded. Players can also form their own clans and compete in seasons.

#4 - World War Heroes: WW2 FPS

Image via Azur Interactive Games, YouTube

Players who like war-themed games will definitely fall for this one. World War Heroes might get players nostalgic about the Call Of Duty Series.

World War Heroes has seven battle zones and six modes. Popular modes include TDM, Deathmatch, and

#5 - Blood Rivals - Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Image via GameScott, YouTube

Blood Rivals is one of the best games like Free Fire under 200 MB. The game starts off with players dropping to an island who loot and shoot. The goal is to be the last player standing.

With decent weapons and graphics, Blood Rivals is a lighter option in survival shooter games.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

